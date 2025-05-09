Abia Moves to Build Revenue Data Bank to Boost IGR

As part of its drive to meet the 2025 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N120 billion, the Abia State Government has commenced a comprehensive state-wide enumeration and automation exercise aimed at capturing all revenue sources across the state.

The exercise, which is starting with urban centres in its first phase and will later extend to rural communities, is designed to document detailed data on buildings, businesses, residents, and commercial activities. The goal, according to officials, is to create a centralized Revenue Data Bank that will enhance efficiency in revenue generation and tax administration.

Speaking during a press conference in Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the initiative will not only improve revenue collection but also ensure fairness in taxation and expand access to social services.

“Our ambition for 2025 is even greater than what we have achieved so far. To meet the rising needs of Ndi Abia and deliver fully on the promises of this new era, the government is unlocking every viable avenue of internally generated revenue,” Prince Kanu stated.

He added, “We are confident that with the support of our people, we will meet and even surpass our N120 billion target by year-end.”

Prince Kanu explained that the enumeration and automation project is being implemented in partnership with Access Bank and will be integrated into the Abia State Social Identification Number (ABSSIN) platform. According to him, this will help build a robust database of residents and businesses, enhance revenue forecasting, and promote equitable taxation across the state.

The commissioner also took the opportunity to highlight key achievements of Governor Alex Otti’s administration over the past 23 months, citing improvements in infrastructure, urban renewal, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Uwaoma Ukandu, commended Abians for their continued support and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency and inclusive development.

“The visible progress we’ve made requires sustainable funding, and improving our IGR is central to that. With the cooperation of Ndi Abia, we remain optimistic about meeting our ambitious financial goals,” Ukandu said.

Advertisement

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Abia State Internal Revenue Service (ABIRS), Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna, underscored the importance of the enumeration exercise, noting that it is not just about increasing revenue but also about improving security.

“It’s not just about taxes. This exercise will also enhance the government’s ability to plan and secure the lives and property of our people,” Prof. Ogbonna said. “We’ve made notable progress, but we need everyone’s cooperation. Tax payment is not just a civic duty—it’s a direct investment in the future of our state.”

He encouraged all residents and business owners to participate in the exercise and fulfill their tax obligations in good faith.

The data bank initiative marks a significant step in the Otti administration’s economic reform agenda, which emphasizes data-driven governance, fiscal transparency, and long-term financial sustainability. With the enumeration process now underway, the government is hoping to widen the tax net, reduce leakages, and optimize resource mobilization without placing undue burden on compliant taxpayers.