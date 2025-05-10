Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s extractive industry to embrace a new operational framework that prioritizes accountability and eliminates sharp practices.

Speaking during the two-day National Stakeholders’ Retreat and Board Meeting of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), held in Umuahia, Otti emphasized the need for a system that supports transparency and serves national interests.

Delivering an address titled “Impacts of Energy Transition on Nigeria’s Economy,” the governor urged industry players to respond proactively to the evolving global energy landscape.

“Stakeholders must pay attention to the unfolding dynamics of the old and new energy order to enable the development of appropriate paradigms for mineral exploration in the country,” he said. “Whatever happens, the best path for us is to embrace the new opportunities that come with the transition to low and non-carbon energy sources.”

Otti highlighted Abia State’s commitment to energy reform, citing the installation of thousands of solar-powered streetlights across the state. According to him, the initiative has enhanced public safety, reduced energy costs, and laid the foundation for a more comprehensive state energy policy.

He disclosed that Abia is collaborating with federal agencies to explore and develop its natural resource deposits and convert them into productive, revenue-generating assets. The governor also unveiled the creation of APTAN Energy Limited—a joint venture between the state government, the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and a consortium of private investors—to drive investment in energy infrastructure.

Otti said hundreds of Abia youths are currently undergoing training to manage and install new energy systems, part of his administration’s strategy for sustainable development. He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Federal Government to deliver the dividends of democracy.

The governor commended NEITI for its efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the extractive sector and expressed optimism that the retreat would produce resolutions that further strengthen reporting frameworks.

Delivering the keynote address, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the NEITI National Stakeholder Working Group, Senator George Akume, described the retreat as a strategic forum to reassess reform efforts, especially in light of the global energy transition.

He emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s shift to clean energy is “just, inclusive, and beneficial to all citizens, especially at the grassroots.”

Akume thanked Governor Otti for providing a conducive environment for hosting the retreat and praised his administration’s people-focused governance model and infrastructure renewal efforts.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary and CEO of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said the retreat theme was timely and aligned with the challenges facing the industry. He revealed that NEITI had commissioned a detailed study on the energy transition’s impact and expressed confidence that the retreat would yield actionable recommendations.

Dr. Orji also extended gratitude to the Abia State Government for hosting the retreat.