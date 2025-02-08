Connect with us

Abia Health Mgt Bureau meets with optometrists to advance eye care services
Published

33 seconds ago

on

The Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau on Friday, hosted a meeting with optometrists in the State Civil Service to fashion out ways of advancing eye care services in the state.

The meeting, hosted by Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka Obasi, the administrator of the state Eye Management Bureau, focused on strategies for advancing optometry services in Abia State, the vision for a New Abia and ways of cultivating a positive mindset

One of the facilitators addressing the session

The meeting also addressed the challenges faced by optometrists in the state and explored solutions for the growth and advancement of the profession.

The effort is part of Gov Alex Otti administration’s overall healthcare vision centred on infrastructural development, functionality, and strategic partnerships to achieve a healthier population in Abia.

Participants at the meeting

The Bureau had on Tuesday, held an onboarding session with the staff of Aba General Hospital’s Eye Center.

During the session, the staff were trained on various skills such as effective communication – building strong patient relationships, effective Reporting – ensuring accuracy and accountability, as well as work ethics and the Hippocratic Oath – upholding professionalism and integrity.

Participants at the meeting

The training, led by Mrs. Obasi saw eye experts from the bureau share insights on how to run the eye clinic efficiently and stand out in service delivery.

Participants

