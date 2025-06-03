Abia Govt to Commission 42 Projects, Flag Off 13 More in Infrastructure Drive — Okey Kanu

The Abia State Government is set to commission and flag off a total of 55 key projects across the state in the coming weeks, as part of Governor Alex Otti’s aggressive infrastructure transformation agenda.

Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, who made the announcement on Tuesday, described the development as “unprecedented,” highlighting it as a major milestone in the ongoing effort to rebuild Abia.

According to Kanu, 42 of the projects will be officially commissioned, while 13 are set for groundbreaking. The projects span multiple sectors, including health, road infrastructure, power, housing, commerce, and urban development.

They include 17 fully equipped primary healthcare centres across all Local Government Areas, 14 road projects, and interventions by ministries such as Power & Public Utilities, Lands and Housing, and Trade and Commerce. Agencies like the Public-Private Partnership Office, Greater Aba, and Greater Ohafia Development Authorities are also involved. Specific dates and locations for the commissioning ceremonies will be announced shortly.

In a related development, the Ministry of Health has issued a public advisory following a recent outbreak of diphtheria in neighbouring Imo State. Residents have been urged to ensure vaccinations, maintain high hygiene standards, and report any suspected cases promptly. The commissioner stressed the importance of community vigilance to prevent any potential spread.

Kanu also disclosed a major health achievement: Abia State has officially been declared free of river blindness by the Federal Ministry of Health after 30 years of mass drug administration.

On transportation, the government has launched a special enforcement team under the Ministry of Transport to curb the growing menace of one-way driving, especially in Umuahia and Aba. Offenders will face stiff penalties, and repeat violators risk having their vehicles impounded and auctioned. Kanu assured that the enforcement will be strict and consistent.

In sports, Abia athletes recorded an impressive outing at the just-concluded National Sports Festival, winning 70 medals—12 gold, 18 silver, and 40 bronze—placing the state 11th overall in the national medal table.

The commissioner also announced that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, will host a Youth Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting on June 5, 2025. The forum will address pressing youth issues including unemployment, drug abuse, insecurity, and empowerment.

“This administration remains committed to transparency, progress, and service delivery across every sector of governance. Together, we are building a new Abia,” Kanu concluded.