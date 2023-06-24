Abia govt declares war against criminals, illegal levies collectors

AN ABIA STATE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT.

The rising spate of criminal activities in certain parts of the state has come to the knowledge of the State Government and Security Agencies. The criminal elements engage in crimes that range from illegal collection of levies, phone snatching, “one-chance” operations with keke ,particularly in Aba and Umuahia , to the very serious crime of kidnapping for ransome.

Given that security is one of the cardinal programs of his administration, His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, OFR,is determined to secure the lives and properties of Abians.

To this end, the Governor has directed all security agencies operating in Abia state to deal decisively with those criminal elements who create unnecessary fear and panic among the citizenry . Such criminal elements constitute unnecessary cogs in the wheel of progress of Abia state . A hard time awaits all such deviants with the arrival of a new Commissioner of Police, Ken Onwuemelie to the state.

Abia state government, through this medium, is calling on our Traditional Rulers ,President Generals’ of our Town Unions and Landlords to partner with the state Government to ensure a crime-free Abia within their domains.

In line with his campaign promises, His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti is poised to create job opportunities for our teeming youth through funding for small and medium scale businesses and investment in Private – Sector- led investments in industries.

Securing our environment from criminals is a task for every Abian. Eternal vigilance , provision of information and cooperation with the security agencies to flush out criminals is the patriotic duty of all Abians.

A SECURED ABIA IS POSSIBLE .

SIGNED:

Prince Okey Kanu

Special Adviser To The Governor on Strategic Communication.