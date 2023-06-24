A group of Abia Civil servants under the umbrella of Concerned Abia Civil Servants for Transparency (CACST) has commended the Abia state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti for initiating a process of getting rid of ghost workers allegedly planted by the former PDP led-government in the Abia Civil Service.

Reacting to the frightening discovery which shows that a lot of illegal names were planted in the Civil Service by the PDP led government earlier this year for the purpose of winning the support of the Abia electorate, the group through its leader Mr. Jacob Alozie Nwaagbara commended Governor Otti for coming up with such measures which the group said would help take care of the welfare of legitimate workers and stop the fraudulent practice of using nonexistent persons to draw salaries from government treasury.

The group condemned the false alarm being raised by the opposition PDP and their leaders who are circulating false story of alleged sack of workers, and reminded them that days were gone when they used fictitious names to draw salaries for themselves while starving genuine workers.

The group expressed happiness on the readiness of the government to begin the payment of salaries on or before the 28th of every month as promised by the Governor.

It would be recalled that few days after the inauguration of the Governor of the state Dr. Alex Otti, the opposition PDP started mounting pressure for the payment of May salary, even though it was the PDP led-government that received the May allocation, unfortunately investigation later revealed that they had compromised and ballooned the payroll with names of nonexistent workers with the intention of defrauding the state at the expense of genuine workers.