Connect with us

Business

Abia explains details of its 25-year development plan, says framework has full legal backing
Advertisement

Business

New Telegraph nominates NDDC MD Samuel Ogbuku as Public Servant of the Year

Business

U.S. intercepts Nigerian-owned supertanker over suspected oil theft, piracy and drug trafficking

Business

ISA 2025 Expansion of Asset Classes a Boost for Nigerian Capital Market – CSCS

Business

Over 600 Priceless Empire-Era Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Heist, Police Launch Manhunt

Business

PZ Cussons Retains African Business, Plans Expansion on Nigeria’s Economic Recovery

Business

Lafarge Africa Launches “Beyond Buildings” Campaign

Business

Stock Market Slips by 0.05% as Investors Book Mild Losses

Business

Reps Descend Into Chaos Over Alleged N5.2trn CBN Surplus Scandal

Business

Senate probes N15bn Safe Schools Fund, questions N6.2bn Police allocation

Business

Abia explains details of its 25-year development plan, says framework has full legal backing

Published

11 minutes ago

on

Abia explains details of its 25-year development plan, says framework has full legal backing

The Abia State Government says its newly unveiled 25-year Development Plan is anchored on six core pillars designed to drive long-term growth, stability and inclusive development across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a media interaction at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting.

According to him, the plan is structured around six priority pillars: people and resources; growth and stability; sustainable economy; social infrastructure and inclusion; governance and reform; and cross-sector linkages. He said that the framework is expected to unlock local potentials, attract global investment, and build a dynamic, future-ready economy.

Kanu noted that implementation of the plan will be guided by strong legislative instruments to ensure transparency, citizen participation, peace, security and continuity across administrations.

“The formal presentation of the 25-year Development Plan has already been done by the governor, and it stands out as one of the most significant legacy projects of his administration,” he said. “The plan envisions a future of modern, climate-resilient infrastructure, clean energy, digital connectivity and sustainable urban development.”

He added that diligent implementation would position Abia “at the top tier of economically competitive states in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Kingsley Anosike, explained that the new plan replaces the 30-year development plan introduced by the previous administration in 2020, which was framed around the uncertainties of the COVID-19 era.

He said the Otti administration reviewed and realigned the earlier plan to reflect current realities and emerging priorities.

“Any serious administration must examine the indices and framework of an existing plan and realign it to present-day conditions,” he said.

Advertisement

Anosike emphasised that the new plan is fundamentally different because it is backed by enabling legislation, unlike the previous document which had no statutory protection.

He revealed that the review and development process involved collaboration with major international development organisations to ensure a more robust, resilient and globally aligned strategy.

“The legal framework marks a major departure from the previous administration’s plan. The 25-year Development Plan now has legislative backing designed to survive political transitions. This will guarantee sustainability and continuity across successive administrations,” Anosike stated.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (423) Alex Otti (626) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1022) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (194) dollar (137) Donald Trump (114) EFCC (141) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (127) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (187) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (324) Olusegun Obasanjo (139) Osun State (143) PDP (184) Peter Obi (682) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement