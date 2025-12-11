Abia explains details of its 25-year development plan, says framework has full legal backing

The Abia State Government says its newly unveiled 25-year Development Plan is anchored on six core pillars designed to drive long-term growth, stability and inclusive development across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a media interaction at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting.

According to him, the plan is structured around six priority pillars: people and resources; growth and stability; sustainable economy; social infrastructure and inclusion; governance and reform; and cross-sector linkages. He said that the framework is expected to unlock local potentials, attract global investment, and build a dynamic, future-ready economy.

Kanu noted that implementation of the plan will be guided by strong legislative instruments to ensure transparency, citizen participation, peace, security and continuity across administrations.

“The formal presentation of the 25-year Development Plan has already been done by the governor, and it stands out as one of the most significant legacy projects of his administration,” he said. “The plan envisions a future of modern, climate-resilient infrastructure, clean energy, digital connectivity and sustainable urban development.”

He added that diligent implementation would position Abia “at the top tier of economically competitive states in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Kingsley Anosike, explained that the new plan replaces the 30-year development plan introduced by the previous administration in 2020, which was framed around the uncertainties of the COVID-19 era.

He said the Otti administration reviewed and realigned the earlier plan to reflect current realities and emerging priorities.

“Any serious administration must examine the indices and framework of an existing plan and realign it to present-day conditions,” he said.

Anosike emphasised that the new plan is fundamentally different because it is backed by enabling legislation, unlike the previous document which had no statutory protection.

He revealed that the review and development process involved collaboration with major international development organisations to ensure a more robust, resilient and globally aligned strategy.

“The legal framework marks a major departure from the previous administration’s plan. The 25-year Development Plan now has legislative backing designed to survive political transitions. This will guarantee sustainability and continuity across successive administrations,” Anosike stated.