Gains in MTN, others lift the market by 0.74% higher

Gains in the prices of MTN Nigeria and other 30 stocks lifted the activities on the floor the Nigerian equities market on Thursday to a higher close as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.74% to settle at 147,950.59 points from the previous close of 146,862.00 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.74% to close at N94.319 trillion from the previous close of N93.625 trillion, thereby gaining N694 billion.

An aggregate of 530 million units of shares were traded in 18,159 deals, valued at N12.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 31 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JAPAULGOLD led other gainers with 9.88% growth to close at N2.78 from the previous close of N2.53.

Berger Paints, MORISON and PZ among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.77% and 9.36% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JOHNHOLT led other price decliners as it shed 9.26% of its share price to settle at N4.90 from the previous close of N5.40.

Advertisement

Champion Breweries, ETERNA OIL and VFDGROUP among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.86%, 5.48% and 5.07% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 156 million units of its shares in 1084 deals, valued at about N3 billion.

FCMB traded about 75 million units of its shares in just 357 deals, valued at N820 million.

Fidelity BANK traded about 43 million units of its shares in 320 deals, valued at N813 million.