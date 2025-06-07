Abia cracks down on one-way driving, rolls out 55 development projects

In a decisive move to restore sanity to the roads, the Abia State Government has announced it will begin strict enforcement of traffic laws, particularly against the growing menace of driving against traffic—popularly known as one-way driving—in major cities across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, during a media briefing at the Government House in Umuahia. According to him, the state government has concluded that the time has come to decisively tackle the lawlessness that endangers lives and disrupts traffic flow in urban centres like Umuahia and Aba.

“Driving against traffic is causing a lot of accidents across the state, and the time to curb the scourge has come,” Kanu said. “From now on, culprits will be apprehended and dealt with accordingly. The enforcement will be very stringent. If the vehicle is not claimed after a while, it will be auctioned.”

Kanu explained that this tough approach is necessary to instill discipline on the roads and protect law-abiding motorists. He stressed that the days of leniency on traffic offenders are over, adding that Abians must begin to adopt responsible and safe driving habits.

But beyond traffic enforcement, the Information Commissioner also unveiled a massive rollout of development projects across the state. Over the next few weeks, he said, Abia will witness the commissioning and flag-off of 55 critical infrastructure projects, a move he described as unprecedented for any sub-national government in the country.

“As promised by His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, we are set to begin an unprecedented round of project commissioning and flag-offs across the state,” Kanu announced. “A total of 42 projects will be commissioned, while 13 new ones will be flagged off. This is a clear indication of the transformational governance Abia is currently experiencing.”

The projects span various sectors, with particular focus on health, roads, power, housing, trade and commerce. Notably, 17 new primary health centres—one in each of the state’s 17 local government areas—are ready for commissioning. Also on the list are 14 road projects, along with initiatives under the Ministry of Power and Public Utilities, Lands and Housing, and the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Other projects are being undertaken by strategic agencies such as the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Office, the Greater Ohafia Development Authority, and the Greater Aba Development Authority. Kanu added that full details, including dates and locations for the events, would be released shortly.

Meanwhile, the state has issued a public health advisory following reports of a diphtheria outbreak in neighbouring Imo State. The Abia State Ministry of Health has urged residents to take preventive measures seriously, including getting vaccinated, maintaining proper hygiene, and promptly reporting any suspected cases to local health authorities.

“Vaccination is key for children, and adults who are unsure of their immunization history should also take steps to protect themselves,” Kanu advised. “Parents should be vigilant and seek medical attention immediately if a child shows symptoms.”

However, it wasn’t all cautionary news. The Commissioner proudly announced that Abia State has been officially declared free of river blindness by the Federal Ministry of Health. This development comes after 30 years of consistent mass drug administration to eliminate the disease from affected communities.

In the sports sector, Abia’s athletes made the state proud at the recently concluded National Sports Festival. The contingent brought home a total of 70 medals, including 12 gold, 18 silver, and 40 bronze—earning the state the 11th position on the national medals table.

“This performance reflects the growing investment in youth and sports development by the current administration,” Kanu noted.

To further engage with the youth and tackle social challenges, the state government is organizing a Youth Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2025. The meeting, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, is aimed at addressing pressing issues such as youth unemployment, drug abuse, insecurity, and economic empowerment.

“The town hall will provide a platform for frank discussions and collaborative problem-solving involving all key stakeholders,” Kanu explained. “It is part of the government’s ongoing effort to create a more inclusive, secure, and opportunity-rich environment for young people in Abia.”

As Abia continues to navigate a new chapter under Governor Alex Otti’s leadership, the government’s latest announcements reflect a growing resolve to clamp down on lawlessness, invest in infrastructure, and engage directly with citizens on health, development, and security. With enforcement tightening on traffic offenders and 55 new projects on the horizon, the message is clear: Abia is on a determined path to transformation.