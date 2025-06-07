Nigeria Mourns Justice Mohammed Uwais, Former CJN, Dead at 89

Barely a day after the passing of renowned academic and former Minister of Education, Professor Jubril Aminu, Nigeria has been dealt yet another painful blow with the death of one of its most eminent legal minds — Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). He died on Friday in Abuja at the age of 89.

His passing, confirmed in an official statement released by the family, has plunged the nation’s legal and political communities into mourning. The statement reads:

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. It is with a heavy heart, full of gratitude to Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala, that we announce the passing away of our father, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation.”

According to Islamic rites, the funeral prayer was held shortly after the Juma’at service at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Uwais was widely regarded as one of the most respected figures in the Nigerian judiciary — a man of impeccable character, deep intellect, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law. His death marks the end of a towering chapter in the annals of Nigeria’s legal history.

Born in 1936, Uwais rose through the ranks to become a Supreme Court Justice in 1979 at the relatively young age of 43 — a testament to his brilliance and legal acumen. He would go on to serve in the highest court for 27 years, culminating in his appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 1995 by the then Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

He held the top judicial post until his retirement in 2006 under President Olusegun Obasanjo, becoming the second-longest-serving Chief Justice in Nigeria’s history. His tenure spanned a turbulent but transformative period in Nigerian history, encompassing five military regimes and two civilian governments.

A Chief Justice Defined by Independence and Reform

Justice Uwais was revered not just for his longevity in office but for the principled and often courageous stance he took in the interpretation and defense of Nigeria’s constitution. His tenure as CJN was marked by major judicial reforms aimed at strengthening the independence and credibility of the judiciary, particularly at a time when political instability and authoritarianism loomed large.

In a judiciary frequently accused of complicity or silence in the face of executive overreach, Uwais stood out as a beacon of restraint and impartiality. Colleagues and legal scholars have consistently hailed his judgments for their clarity, depth, and fidelity to constitutional principles.

“He was not just a judge, but a judicial statesman. His leadership at the Supreme Court brought respect back to the institution,” said Professor Auwalu Yadudu, a constitutional law expert and former legal adviser to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Chair of the Uwais Electoral Reform Panel

Even after retirement, Justice Uwais remained an influential voice in national discourse, especially on the urgent need for electoral reform. In 2007, he was appointed by then-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to head the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee — a body charged with examining the flaws in Nigeria’s electoral system and proposing far-reaching changes.

The committee’s report, known as the Uwais Report, was widely hailed as one of the most comprehensive and progressive blueprints for electoral reform in Nigeria’s history. Among its key recommendations were the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission, and the strengthening of INEC’s independence through more transparent appointment processes.

Although successive administrations have cherry-picked aspects of the report for implementation, the core vision and integrity of the Uwais-led panel remain a reference point for ongoing debates about how to secure credible elections in Nigeria.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes to the late jurist have poured in from across the country and beyond, with political leaders, legal practitioners, academics, and civil society actors celebrating his life and legacy.

President Bola Tinubu, in a condolence message released by the Presidency, described Uwais as “a patriot and legal giant whose voice echoed reason and justice in times of turbulence.”

“The nation has lost a rare gem whose entire life was devoted to fairness, due process, and the search for democratic accountability. His contribution to electoral reform remains unmatched,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in a statement by its president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), expressed “deep sorrow over the loss of a man whose towering legacy will endure far beyond his time.”

“Justice Uwais exemplified the best of what the Nigerian judiciary can be — courageous, ethical, and intellectually formidable,” the NBA noted.

Justice Uwais’ life was one of quiet but firm devotion to legal principle. He shunned political partisanship and maintained a disciplined public image throughout his life. He was known for his simplicity, humility, and deep sense of duty, qualities that earned him respect across ethnic, religious, and political lines.

Those close to him describe a deeply spiritual man who combined his religious convictions with a tireless pursuit of justice. A devout Muslim, he lived his final years away from public life but continued to follow national developments with interest.

“He never stopped reading, never stopped offering advice when asked, and never sought relevance through the media or politics,” said one family friend.

Justice Uwais leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of legal professionals and reformers. From his jurisprudence on constitutional interpretation to his pioneering work on electoral transparency, he exemplified what it means to serve the nation with integrity and intellect.

His death is not only a loss to the legal community but also to the broader Nigerian society — especially at a time when questions around judicial independence, democratic credibility, and the rule of law remain fiercely contested.

In the words of one young lawyer: “Justice Uwais didn’t just write judgments. He wrote history.”

As his remains were laid to rest according to Islamic rites in Abuja, a sense of solemn reverence hung over the National Mosque. Prayers were offered not only for his soul but also for a country still grappling with many of the issues he spent his life trying to resolve — from the sanctity of the ballot to the independence of the judiciary.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and a grateful nation.