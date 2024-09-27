‘A dedicated servant in God’s vineyard,’ Peter Obi hails Bishop Oyedepo at 70

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has praised Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, in a post on X on Friday, described Oyedepo as a “remarkable figure in faith, a dedicated servant in God’s vineyard, and a leader who exemplifies the true purpose of God’s creation.”

Obi noted that Oyedepo’s life “continues to be a source of blessing and inspiration, reflecting dedication, tireless work, and a commitment to God’s mission.”

According to him, “Through your ministry, countless lives have been touched, embodying faith, hope, and love. Outstanding Institutions such as Living Faith Church, Covenant University, and Kingdom Heritage Model School stand as lasting testimonies to your pursuit of excellence.

“Today, we honour your enduring legacy, your compassionate outreach, and your immense contribution to humanity.

“May God continue to strengthen, guide, and bless you in all your endeavours.

Thank you for being a beacon of God’s grace. Your remarkable journey will inspire generations to embrace faith, integrity, and purposeful living.

“May your continued intervention through prayer in the affairs of our country help us to find direction for a new Nigeria.”

