Adamawa PDP backs Wike’s camp, dumps Atiku

The Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has backed Umar Damangum, the embattled acting national chairman of the party, who is also supported by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and his camp are against the continued stay of Damagum who is from the North East, while the Wike group is backing him, a development that has continued to cause crisis in the party.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Yola, the state chairman of PDP, Abubakar Shehu, said that the state chapter of the party is solidly behind Damangun for the office of the national chairman.

“The Constitution of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) clearly states the position of the existing vacancy. Section 47(6) states this:”

“Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure of the officer.”

Shehu argued that based on the constitutional provisions of the party, and the Adamawa State chapter supports the position of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and other PDP governors for endorsing Damangun to serve out the tenure of ousted Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

“The former national chairman is from the North- East. Therefore, Sen. Umar IIiya Damangun, the deputy national chairman of the northern zone, is most qualified to serve out the tenure of the former national chairman,” he added.

The decision of the Adamawa State chapter to back Damagum indicates that Abubakar’s 2027 presidential ambition is now in jeopardy.

There are indications that the PDP group under Wike is determined to shut the presidential door against the former vice president to perfect the easy return of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

It was further gathered that Damangun occupying the national chairman office it will weaken Atiku’s political structures in the party before the National Convention of the PDP, which will pick new leaders for the party.

