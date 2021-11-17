Seplat Energy Plc. has announced that its chairman, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako, will step down from his position and as a member of the board of directors next year.

Dr Orjiako notified the Board of Directors of his decision today, November 17, 2021.

However, in in order to facilitate an orderly transition, Dr Orjiako will remain as Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting in May 2022, when an Independent Chairperson will take over.

Seplat Energy Plc said this on Wednesday in a press statement filed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX).

“The past twelve years at Seplat Energy have been exhilarating for me. As Chairman, I am proud that the Board, Management, and entire Staff of Seplat Energy were able to achieve several enviable milestones and exceptional successes, notably the acquisition of eight oil and gas assets, expansion of the Oben, and development of the ANOH gas plants and the dual listing on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges – a first by a Nigerian company,” the company quoted Orjiako as saying.

“While there were challenges along the way, we overcame these by the special grace of God, the outstanding performance and professionalism of each member of the Board and Management, and the sterling efforts of our staff. I will continue to give my utmost energy and commitment to the Company until I step down from the Board at the next AGM.”

Basil Omiyi, a senior independent director of Seplat Energy plc, thanked Orjiako for his “immense contribution” to the company during his tenure.

“On behalf of all members of the Board, I would like to thank Dr A.B.C. Orjiako for his immense contribution as a co-founder and Chair of Seplat Energy since inception,” Omiyi said.

“He has been Chairman during both exciting and challenging times, and his dedication has been constant throughout. The Board and Management look forward to working with him during the transition period and we will miss his insight, expertise, and leadership when he finally steps down in May.”

According to the statement, other members of the Seplat Energy Board thanked the chairman for his “strategic vision, drive and limitless energy to create Nigeria’s leading indigenous independent energy company.”