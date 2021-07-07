South African based international cycling team, Qhubeka NextHash, has signed partnership agreement with Biodx to supply it with disinfectants for hands, surfaces and spaces (vehicles, hotel rooms..) based on Biodx’s active ingredient b bioactive, as part of efforts to protect members from Covid-19 pandemic.

As one of the world’s top 20 ranked pro cycling teams the demand to meet their fans as well as the media and guests on the Tour de France means a lot of personal interaction. With proven 99.987% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2*, b bioactive is a South African biotechnology developed in the new millennium and now being taken up by the market to guarantee performance against current viral and bacterial challenges. This will give the team peace of mind during these days of Covid to concentrate on their most important aim – to win races and build the Qhubeka brand.

According to Doug Ryder, Team Principal of Qhubeka NextHash, “To remain healthy through the travel and logistics of a cycling team that moves almost every day from bikes in the outdoors to trains, planes, busses, in and out of hotels, press interviews, media briefings, partner events and engagements is a continuous stress. Partnering with Biodx as our official disinfectant provider helps us create as much as possible a sterile environment with a product that can also be used across all industries and is safe for the planet.”

After the intense preparation and build-up world tour pro cyclists endure to compete at this level they can’t afford to get sick or damage their hands, needing the assurance that any disinfectant they use is safe. What’s really important is that these disinfectants can’t have adverse effects on their respiratory tract or on skin contact. Biodx have spent the last 16 years developing b bioactive™ from a natural citrus extract (lemon) and is one of very few disinfecting active ingredients that contain no harmful chemicals that could damage people or the environment.

According to Burt Rodrigues, CEO of Biodx, “It’s a privilege to have an active ingredient – b bioactive capable of protecting athletes at the highest level of the sporting code with certainty. Biodx is committed to making sure the team and their extended ecosystem are able to keep their Covid bubble intact and safe, leaving nothing to chance.”