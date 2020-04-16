The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 35 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 442 cases as of 10:20 pm on Thursday.

According to data posted on the agency’s verified Twitter handle- @NCDCgov, showed that Lagos has 19 new cases; FCT 9; Kano 5 and Oyo 5.

It also showed that there had been 13 deaths, while 152 people infected by the disease had been discharged.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health has threatened to shut down any private hospital found treating COVID-19 patient with authorization.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday.