33 Nigerians posing as students arrested in Kenya

Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday arrested 33 Nigerians in Kasarani who have been masquerading as students in order to peddle drugs.

The police also arrested a bar owner who runs his business who was an accomplice to the Nigerians.

The police boss, Robinson Mboloi said the detectives nabbed a total of 34 immigrants, including one Eritrean.

“Detectives arrested 35 suspects, a bar owner and 34 illegal immigrants who have been posing as students and operating businesses around the United States International University-Africa (USIU) and Kenyatta University (KU) after public outcry,” said Mboloi.

He added that the suspects have also been terrorising area residents and are believed to be behind a spate of bank robberies in the city.

The suspects will be arraigned before the Kiambu Law Courts on Thursday.

Roysambu is populated by many foreign nationals, with Nigerians being the most predominant.

In August 2018, 19 Nigerian nationals were arrested in Umoja, Kasarani and Roysambu estates in Nairobi, Kenya over suspected internet scam targeting Kenyan Facebook users.

