Nigeria has the world’s fastest growing megacity within its borders, and it is 7th most populous country, a latest report from the World Economic Forum has revealed.

The country with 191.84 million people, has 2.6 per cent of the 7.5 billion population, while 16 per cent of them reside in Africa.

The report shows that the United States, Indonesia, Brazil, and Pakistan rank between #3 and #6, and have about a billion people between them.

Bangladesh with 2.2 per cent of the world’s population has one of the densest populations globally, with 1,138.9 people per square kilometer of land.

About 75 per cent of people reside in Asia or Africa, while the regions of Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania just total together to 25 per cent of the mix.

China and India have a combine of 2.7 billion people, together accounting for 36 per cent of the total global population.

© 2019, Felix OLOYEDE. All rights reserved.