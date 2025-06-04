Police nab car snatcher with seven master keys in Rivers

Connect with us

The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed the arrest of a suspected car snatcher, Felix Clark, along Abacha Road in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt.

The police maintained that the suspect was stopped while riding a bicycle during a routine patrol.

Upon subjecting him to a search, officers discovered seven master keys in his possession, and a stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered from his residence.

Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the State Police Command, made this known in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

She further stated that during interrogation, the suspect made available valuable information about his gang members operating in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The statement reads: “On Wednesday, May 5, 2025, at 11:30 hours, operatives from the Anti-Cultism Unit, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Attah Alih, intercepted Felix Clark, who was riding a bicycle along Abacha Road, GRA.

“Upon search, seven master keys were recovered from the suspect, who was immediately taken to the station for further questioning.

“Following his arrest and interrogation, a red Hyundai Sonata with registration number EKY 531 GG, previously reported stolen, was recovered from his residence.

“The suspect has made a useful statement and identified other gang members operating in Delta, Edo, and Lagos States. Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.”

State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, emphasized the Command’s resolve to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property.

“We encourage members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and credible information,” Adepoju stated.

