High stake drama as Lagos monarch dethrones six chiefs over Labour Party rally attendance

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Aromire Oyegbemi, has disclosed his decision to strip six palace chiefs of their chieftaincy titles for attending a Labour Party campaign flag-off event in Apapa, Lagos State.

The monarch noted that the the chiefs had attended the political event without his clearance and had violated Palace protocol by reportedly impersonating him there.

The affected chiefs are Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro), and Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira).

Others are Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko), and Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere).

This was made known in a press statement issued by the Palace of Ojora of Ijora.

The statement reads in part: “Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Bales, Balogun, and the Ojora Councils to his ancient Palace for clarification.

“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions violated their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.

“The decisive action of dethroning the six Chiefs underscores his commitment to maintaining order and coherence within his leadership structure. During this assembly, Kabiyesi also took the opportunity to commend the present Government’s ongoing development initiatives in Ojora Land, expressing his commitment to continue supporting the Administration as it fosters growth and progress for the Kingdom.”