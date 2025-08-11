The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) ended Monday with more than US $300 million in trade and investment deals and a joint communiqué pledging stronger ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

The two-day event, co-hosted by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Government of Grenada, drew over 2,100 participants from 80 countries, including 11 heads of state and government, senior officials, business leaders, and development partners.

Eight major agreements were signed in sectors spanning infrastructure, tourism, digital transformation, and trade finance. They include:

A US $100m receivables discounting facility with Bahamas Striping Group for road and infrastructure projects.

A US $50m climate-linked facility for education construction and rehabilitation in St. Kitts and Nevis.

A US $61.25m term loan for the Homewood Suites by Hilton Barbados.

A US $40m receivables facility for Cat Island Infrastructure Company in The Bahamas.

A US $40m commercial port development deal between Gemini Integrated Commodities Trading Company and the St. Kitts and Nevis government.

An MoU with the Grenada Development Bank to boost SME growth and trade.

A strategic cooperation MoU with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union to advance digital transformation.

Appointment of Bank of The Bahamas Ltd as an Afreximbank trade finance intermediary.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell urged institutional reforms to deepen Africa-Caribbean ties and called for the removal of visa restrictions, citing modern biometric systems as a viable alternative.

Afreximbank Executive Vice President and incoming President Dr. George Elombi stressed the importance of integrating payment systems and positioning the Caribbean as a “unique opportunity” for African trade and investment.

The ACTIF2025 communiqué welcomed OECS states’ endorsement of the Global Africa Commission, with plans for formal adoption at the AU–CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa in September. It also committed to pursuing a free trade arrangement, visa-free travel, improved air and maritime links, and expanded cooperation in digital, sports, and creative industries.

Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah, concluding his term this year, was honoured for his leadership with a symbolic flamboyant tree planting in Grenada’s Camerhogne Park — a gesture reflecting vitality, peace, and growth, and his legacy in strengthening Global Africa relations.

ACTIF2026 was confirmed as the next forum in the series.