The Lagos State council of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has announced the suspension of a three-day warning strike it commenced on Monday

Olurotimi Awojide, chairman of the association announced the decision yesterday.

He said it was the decision of the deliberation at an emergency congress meeting of the union which held at its secretariat Amara-Olu Street on Agidingbi Road in Ikeja on Monday.

The congress, which was scheduled to hold by 12 noon, could not commence until around 4 p.m. as a result of the union’s request for documentary evidence.

The union, however, said the details of the agreement entered with the government will be released soon.

The new development followed a two-hour meeting on Sunday between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the leadership of the nurses’ union at the state house.

A statement on Sunday by the chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the approval of the striking workers’ requests by the governor.

Mr Akosile said most of the requests by the nurses that could be approved immediately were granted by the governor and those requiring further deliberations have also been approved for further discussion.