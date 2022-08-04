National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is working to secure victory in all 36 states of the country in 2023.

Adamu asked party members to close ranks and work as a team to ensure the party’s victory in the polls. .

Adamu made the call while speaking with journalists after inaugurating an eight-member Abia reconciliation committee.

He said said the party will not be satisfied with just 25 percent of votes cast in the general election.

“We have to do some works and forget some of the prejudices and stand together,” Adamu said.

“We don’t want anybody to come here after the elections and start crying and laying blames on us for our failures.

“I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity, if we do, God will be with us.

“All the national elections, house of representatives, senate, governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25 percent of votes cast.

“No half way about it, if we are to win, we must try to win every state.”

According to him, ahead of inaugurating the committee, comprehensive meetings were held among the party’s leaders in Abia.

He expressed optimism that with the inauguration of the committee, there will be peace in APC Abia.

“We are not going to hold reconciliation meetings again. We will now leave it to the leaders of the party in Abia to play their politics in the state,” he added.

“Abuja is not about Abia, go to Abia and play politics there, do the necessary, lobby and reconcile, because all politics is local. Let Abia go and work together.”

In his remarks, Chris Adighije, chairman of the committee, said all aggrieved APC members in Abia will be reconciled.

According to him, this is critical to enable the party build strength to face challenges from other political parties.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, deputy chief whip of the house of representatives, will serve as secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Henry Ikoh, minister of state for science, technology and innovation; Emeka Atuma, Martins Azubuike; and Emeka Wogu, former minister of labour and productivity.

Ikechi Emenike, Abia APC governorship candidate, is also a member of the committee.