2023: Umahi bans political parties from using schools for campaigns

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has banned the use of public schools for political rallies ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Umahi also announced a restriction on the operations of commercial motorcyclists between 7pm and 6am as part of efforts to tackle insecurity.

The governor who spoke on Monday at a stakeholders’ summit on citizens input and consultations for the 2023 budget estimates, said political parties must get clearance from the commissioner for education to hold rallies in schools.

“Let me make it clear that from November 1, before any political rally can hold in primary and secondary schools, political parties must get approval from the ministry of education,” he said.

“No political campaign must hold in any public school and this is our position.

“We do not want situations where facilities in our schools are destroyed in the name of campaign. We don’t want people to go there and begin to defecate around school premises.

“We want to checkmate destruction in our schools and preserve facilities there.”

The Ebonyi governor also expressed concern over the use of hate speech by candidates for elective offices, and advised politicians to be more cautious with their statements.

Speaking on the state’s 2023 budget, he added that focus would be on education, infrastructure, health, and agriculture.