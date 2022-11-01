The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put its political activities on hold following the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Davido, who is the cousin of Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor-elect, lost his son after he was drown in a poll in Lagos State.

A statement by Osun Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, expressed sadness over the incident and prayed with the family for God to console them.

“Following the death of Ifeanyi, all party activities are hereby suspended to commiseration with the family of Adeleke.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement reads.