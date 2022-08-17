2023: Tinubu arrives Abeokuta for meeting with Obasanjo [VIDEO]

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday afternoon, arrived Abeokuta, Ogun State for his scheduled meeting with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former of Nigeria.

Tinubu arrived the Ogun State capital amid fanfare for the meeting originally scheduled for 1:00 pm at the residence of the former president.

Tinubu arrived at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke- Mosan, in his chopper at about 1:09pm in company of some party leaders.

He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba, and other Ogun State government functionaries.

It remains unclear what the agenda of the meeting is, but it is speculated that it could be about the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Since the former governor of Lagos state began his presidential bid, this is the third time he will be visiting Ogun, but first time visiting Obasanjo.

Both men have been political rivals for more that two decades.

In 2019, Tinubu asked Obasanjo to retire to his farm in Ota, Ogun state.

