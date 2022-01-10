Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, has declared his intention to run for president ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu who declared his intention on Monday while speaking with journalists at the Aso Rock Villa after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said he told the president that he to go for the APC’s presidential ticket.

He said he was qualified to rule Nigeria, while listing achievements he made as governor of Lagos State.

“I answer that (whether he plans to contest) with categorical yes,” Tinubu said. “I’ve informed the President of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve noticed that a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult.

“You will soon hear, all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition, I did not expect more answers than that,” he added.

