2023: Tinubu in Osun, promises massive employment for youths

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osogbo, the capital of Osun state was agog on Thursday when the campaign train of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima visited the state to solicit votes ahead of the coming February 25th Presidential election.

The presidential hopeful while addressing the mammoth crowd at Nelson Mandela freedom park, in Osogbo noted that the progressive ruling party will continue priotising people’s welfare.

He said, if elected, his government will establish industries and register skill acquisition centres for massive production of jobs for the unemployed youths.

“You that have gone to the university and have gotten degrees, separately, we will provide jobs for you,” he said.

“They didn’t send you to schools to suffer in vain, you will prosper, you will become lawyers, doctors and great people.

“I make a social covenant with you today that the unemployed among you will get job. Those with no skill will be provided the relevant skill that would put food on their table.”he added