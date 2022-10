Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, has asked members of the party to tell Nigerians calling for change of government to “shut up their mouths.”

Tinubu gave the directive when he Addressed APC women on Monday.

According to Tinubu, “If they say they want a change of government, just tell them we will like to be polite but shut up your mouth.”

The ruling party candidate added, “Prosperity is here. Help is here. Security is here. Banditry has ended. Hopelessness is not in our dictionary.”