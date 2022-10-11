Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said his party would defeat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP; Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC, among others in the 2023 presidential poll.

The former Kano State governor who spoke while addressing a crowd of his supporters at the inauguration of the Kano State NNPP campaign office on Sunday, Kwankwaso said his administration will provide free education at the primary school level.

“This crowd signifies the need and urge for new leadership, not only in the state but the country at large. The biggest surprise will come when our party, the NNPP wins the 2023 presidential election, God willing,” he said.

Kwankwaso said by 2023, all students would smile and be back in school.

“Those of you supposed to be in primary school will have access to free education, the university students will be back to school, while outstanding secondary students stand the opportunity for scholarship in both Nigeria and foreign universities,” he said.

“I wish to use this opportunity to introduce to you our candidates for the various elective positions in Kano before I come back during campaigns. We have the most qualified candidates for both executive and legislative positions,” he said.