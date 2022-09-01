2023: Peter Obi no threat to Tinubu – APC Group

The Progressives Clan, an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, has said that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, does not pose any threat to Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate’s 2023 ambition.

The group in a statement released Wednesday in Abuja by its national coordinator, Bayo Adedosu, described Obi as a mere upstart that cannot make any headway in the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

The group described Obi as a journeyman boxer who, with no trainer, cut man or even an agent in his corner, finds himself abjectly begging the referee for mercy before the bell is even been rung.

According to the group: “His one-man-show style of politics simply underscores the glaring absence of reputable friends, colleagues, associates or even subordinates ready to testify as to his perpetually unverified achievements.

“He runs around everywhere seeking acceptance under false assertions, but no one believes in him enough to work with him. He falsely presents himself as a messiah, but didn’t Jesus have disciples who went around with him?

“Such is the empty grandstanding of Peter Obi which is gullible followers applaud. Where are those willing and ready to vouch for him if he is all that he claims to be? Anyone to testify to his good deeds as a Governor?

“Having realised just how outmatched he truly is and seeing the calibre of seasoned professionals, respected politicians, captains of industry and statesmen who have made it their personal mission to rally support for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obi has resorted to what he knows best, complaining loudly and shamelessly to anybody who would listen. A lone man in the wilderness.

“Far from being distracting, unimportant or somehow deceptive, the testimonies of the many talented, capable and successful people in whom Asiwaju has invested, powerfully demonstrate his capacity for leadership, his uncanny ability to identify and nurture talent, his unrivalled aptitude for team building and his and superior competence in governance.

“His diverse and widespread appeal, therefore, comes as no surprise. It is a natural response to a leader that people know and trust. No one speaks for who they do not know.

“Whenever he finds himself wondering why his own corner remains comparatively barren, Peter Obi should simply try to understand the following: testimonies arise from performance and followers flock naturally towards those leaders whom they can trust to guide their way.

“If, however, Candidate Obi wants to hear more from his venerable opponent in the hopes that he too might learn something from Asiwaju’s sagacity; he needs only be patient. This election will be a marathon, not a sprint. The Jagaban is coming. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is winning.”