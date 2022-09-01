Presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, stayed away from a meeting organised to map out winning strategy for Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate over lack of interest.

The meeting did not hold despite series of pre-event publicity in the days leading to the parley.

The roundtable earlier slated for 2pm at Transcorp Hilton, was for the aspirants to come up with viable strategies to support Tinubu to win the February presidential election.

Although no official reason was given for the postponement of the meeting, it was gathered that most of the aspirants who were invited to the parley were non-committal.

Convener of the meeting, Dr Nicolas Felix, had earlier said the aspirants had indicated their readiness to attend the meeting.

However, in a message sent to one of the aspirants and seen by Vanguard, Felix implied that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely.

The message reads; “Good day your Excellency. Please be informed that the strategic meeting of 2023 Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, the 31st of August has be postponed.

“A new date for the meeting will be communicated soon. Apologies for any inconvenience(s) that this might cause. Stay blessed.”

Reports, however, said some of the aspirants did not communicate their readiness to attend the meeting.

A source who spoke to Vanguard,, said: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has travelled. Senate President Ahmad Lawan did not formally respond to the invitation, likewise former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.”

Suggesting that there could be cracks within the ranks of the presidential aspirants, especially with regards to Tinubu’s candidacy, the source said the party’s standard bearer still has a lot of reaching out to do.

Another source said: “It seems some of these aspirants are yet to come to terms with our presidential candidate because some of them are not seen to be rallying the needed support for the party yet.

“All of them were well informed about this meeting. The organisers even sent out public statements twice to remind them but some did not show interest at all.”