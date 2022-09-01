VIDEO: I'm just months older than you - Tinubu tells Kukah @70

Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has told Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah that he is just months older than him.

Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday.

Disregarding speculations on his age, Tinubu reiterated that he is also 70 years and a few months older than the celebrant, Kukah, saying he understands the institution that he (Kukah) is building.

He however, said they both have a bigger responsibility in building Nigeria.

Tinubu said, “You are building an institution in the honour of your 70, I am 70 too I could still contribute. I am just months older than you are.

“But Bishop, you will help build Nigeria. The greatness of a nation is on your shoulder. It’s on my shoulder too and we must build it together. I must and I will contribute handsomely and personally to build and see to the completion of that institution.”