2023: Oyetola directs appointees wishing to contest election to resign

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday directed all political appointees in the state with interest to contest in the 2023 general elections to resign their appointment with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the Executive Council meeting of Wednesday 13th April 2022 and the combined effect of Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Acts 2022 as well as the Electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A release issued and signed by the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, instructed all political appointees in the state with interest in elective office to comply with the directive of Mr. Governor and the provision of the Law.