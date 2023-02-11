2023: Multiple accidents, deaths cause panic in Ebonyi

By Cletus Ikwue

In the evening of Friday, 10th February, 2023, news filtered in that the APC Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State, Mr. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru had a near fatal accident along the Afikpo-Abakaliki expressway.

He was returning from Uburu, in Ohaozara LGA. to Abakaliki. The APC had its last Campaign Rally in Umunaga, Uburu inside the palatial estate of Gov. David Umahi.

Nwifuru’s bullet-proof Toyota Jeep was reportedly forced off the road by an articulated vehicle. It skidded off the road, ran into a ditch and ended up hitting an electric pole. The brand new heavy vehicle was smashed beyond repairs but Nwifuru and his driver escaped unhurt.

But tongues are wagging. The rate at which the APC had been hit by deaths and accidents, during, before and after their recent campaign tours calls for invocation and investigation.

The campaigns kicked off sometime in January 2023, and their first port of call was Izzi LGA. After the rally, three party members reportedly died in a motor accident near Onuebonyi River. Shortly afterwards, the campaign train moved to Ikwo. Three people allegedly also died in Ikwo while the fourth person in the area who performed the kola nut breaking ritual during the rally was said to have died instantly and mysteriously.

They proceed to Onicha LGA. Two Sienna vehicles conveying APC members to the Onicha rally were crushed by a trailer. About 15 APC members and their sympathizers reportedly died instantly. Then at Isu, the venue of the rally, altercations between APC youths led to gunshots and an aide to the Onicha LGA boss was killed.

Before the commencement of the APC rallies, many avoidable deaths were recorded by the party. On 25th December, one of Nwifuru’s men and the Cordinator of Ishielu Development Centre, was on a high speed at the Enugu-Abakakaliki express way, when his vehicle somersaulted severally and ended up in a ditch and he died. Then on 26th December, two factions of APC in Afikpo South LGA embarked on a slaughter mission. They engaged in a gun duel which led to the killing of four persons, including a police officer and a pregnant woman.

Now, Ebonyians are afraid about what will happen next even as the National Assembly elections draw nearer. Many people have decided to stay away from the party and it’s candidates. On Thursday, 9th February, many party faithfuls and sympathizers took to their heels after Mr. Nwifuru entered the campaign rally in Ezza North. Words went round that the killer spirit was hovering around his head. All efforts made to call back the people failed. They ran helter skelter and the rally came to an abrupt end.

Something must be done to trace the root cause of the strange deaths associated with the APC in Ebonyi state.

Stories have been told of how a top politician and his political godson went and buried a young child alive at an unknown spot. Some allege that the constant crying of the baby has refused to go away and multiple accidents have continued to occur there.

Meanwhile, Nwifuru and his allies in APC should stop playing God. His campaign speeches have been haughty. He went to Onueke to announce that if Ezza people do not vote for him, they will live to regret it. Then he boasted to the Catholic Community that he is already the Governor of Ebonyi state. This arrogant disposition and callous desperation to rule the people at all costs by Nwifuru and his henchmen has become an albatross.