Which Way, Our World?

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Speaker McCarthy met with President Biden in what was expected to be a very contentious meeting without any hope of results. Nothing could be more predictable in Washington these days as a fringe group of extremist republicans whose only agenda is to say ‘no’ to everything without proposing alternatives takes charge.

They hold the speaker by his——. And there’s not much anyone can do about it. In order for McCarthy to be Speaker, he had to make a deal with several devils. For him to continue to be Speaker, they have him on a leash. He must do breakfast, lunch and dinner with them everyday.

Might it be correct therefore to set the doomsday clock at 60 seconds?

What is the Doomsday Clock?

Here’s a description from Wikipedia.

“The Doomsday Clock is a symbol that represents the likelihood of a human-made global catastrophe, in the opinion of the members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Maintained since 1947, the clock is a metaphor for threats to humanity from unchecked scientific and technological advances.”

In the definition above, they forgot to add foolishness, stupidity, and right wing extremism.

In a combination of these last additions, an extreme Right Wing group, one of the groups with which McCarthy made a deal has vowed not to extend the debt ceiling unless they get their shopping list of spending cuts.

Recall that on August 5, 2011, under the Obama administration, a similar group held the government hostage until they pushed the country to the cliff. It was a sad day in American history as the world held its breath. That stalemate in Congress about the Debt Ceiling led to a downgrade of America’s credit rating from sterling to-not so sterling.

America is the preeminent power in everything. A downgrade of America’s credit rating affects confidence, affects interest rates, makes everything more expensive for everyone, and could lead to an economic collapse, that would make the Great Depression of 1929, look like kindergarten stuff.

Anarchists do not care what they do to their country.

This was in full display in the State of the Union address last week. Imagine for one minute, a Congressman in China heckling XI Jing Pin, or calling him a liar.

This is our new reality. 45 has helped to create an atmosphere that makes foolishness normal.

That is his legacy.

When one of the first duties of a new Congress of the United States is the removal of Ilham Omar, a first in history female, Muslim legislator, then you know that the revenge seekers, the misogynists, and the racists are no longer wearing robes and burning crosses at night. They are now fully in the open. Oh yes indeed, remember this: “There are good people on both sides.”

In audacious display of State Power and technological advancement, China sends a message to the only superpower: “we can fly our balloons everywhere.” First, one “which veered of course, collecting weather data,” and then, another, and again, yet another. The American and Canadian response have been swift: “You may fly your balloons, but we reserve the right to protect our airspace.”

The war grinds on in Ukraine as Russia begins a massive offensive, deploying 500,000 troops to take back lost Ukrainian territory at a time when Ukraine is better prepared not only to defend themselves but also to go on the offensive, backed by the most sophisticated Tanks on earth, the Leopard, the Challenger and the Abrams. As the one year anniversary of this unjust war nears, however you slice it, Ukraine has won by resisting for this long against all initial permutations. All the suffering and deaths on both sides can end if Russia can be persuaded to pull out all their troops.

Will Putin listen?

The earth rumbles on the Turkey/Syria border area. Buildings come tumbling down. Current count puts the number at over thirty thousand missing or dead. One man who lost his entire family put it this way. “The war came. Planes rained down bombs. They took away our livelihood. Now, the earthquake is here to finish us off. Where do we turn to for help?”

Mankind hardly ever learns anything. Once the rubble clears, and the dust settles, the living bury the dead, the adversaries will once again pick up their guns to continue the foolishness of war.

Back in my beautiful country, Nigeria, after the initial 16 years of disastrous rule by the PDP in Nigeria, we thought we had seen the worst of bad governance until the APC commenced their rule of 8 years of what many regard as unmitigated disaster.

Nigeria is under pressure.

There is no petrol. There is no cash to spend. People have to pay sometimes, almost 20% in charges to withdraw their money in new notes. Hunger rules. Desperation takes a hold, but Nigerians are resilient, taking comfort that they can now begin the countdown to a raucous exit of the Emperor and his men.

All the machinations of 5th columnists to work the upcoming elections to a predetermined conclusion have failed. Soon, they will lose power. And we will forget their names. The question is:

Will Nigeria be fortunate to elect a great leader this time around?

This is what a friend had to say.

“It is imperative that power must rotate between North and South. I do not believe that Nigeria can survive another 8 years by a President of Northern, Fulani extraction. Again, we had 8 years of a Yoruba man from 1999 to 2007. If Nigeria stands on a tripod of North, East and West, then, the East must be allowed to produce the next president. Anything else will mean a further veering into the abyss.”

I guess that concludes my writing for this season. I shall proceed to rest my pen as my hands have found a new gig.

I will be seeing you soon.

As you begin a new week, may the God of heaven bless the work of your hands and keep you from all evil. Bye for now.

Michael Ovienmhada.

Author, Poet, Playwright, and

Public Affairs Commentator.

[email protected]