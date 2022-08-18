2023: I'm being deliberately targeted - Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said his opponents are creating misinformation on social media and deliberately attributing same to him and his party.

The former Anambra State governor who took to his twitter account to make the observation on Thursday, however, noted that he remained focused on issue-based campaign and won’t be deterred by such antics.

“As we approach the official kick off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition have adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same,” he said.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change.”