2023: What I discussed with Peter Obi - Arthur Eze

Prince Arthur Eze, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that he discussed pressing “national interest and nation building,” when he met with Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

Obi had paid a courtesy visit to Eze, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Eze said, “The presidential candidate of Labour Party, my brother and friend @ Peter Obi paid me a courtesy visit yesterday.

“During this visit, we discussed some issues that are important to national interest and nation building. He was good company & we had a lot of memories to relive.”

Obi has been visiting people across the country, one of them being Afrobeats superstar Femi Kuti, whom he visited before visiting Arthur Eze