Adebayo Obajemu

Mr. Mustapha Lamido, the

son of ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, was, on Wednesday, elected the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lamido trounced his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior Minister for Works by 829 to zero votes.

Three votes were invalid.

Isah Ahmad, the head of the election committee, congratulated the winner, and party delegates on a successful primary. He said the election was peaceful, free and fair.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Mr Lamido said: “I most sincerely accept this nomination with humility, modesty and determination.

He described the congress as ‘historic’, saying that majority of the PDP candidates in the state are younger than candidates in the previous election.

Mr Lamido pledged to run an inclusive government if elected governor.

“As we move to the next stage of campaign and elections, I ask you to trust me, work with me, campaign with me and vote for me so that we can make the state great again. And I can on you to come out massively to vote for PDP.

“I urge all of us to avoid politics of division and disunity. The interest of the state is far and above any personal or sectional interest.

“To our traditional rulers and elders, I have great respect for them and will consult them regularly on issues that will assist in moving the state forward. I pledge to campaign peacefully, but vigorously, I therefore as for your support and prayers, Mr Lamido said.