Wike will be Nigeria’s president after Atiku – Lamido

Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State has said Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State governor is the the “natural heir” to the Presidential seat after Atiku Abubakar, the party’s candidate in the 2023 election.

Lamido, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the Rivers governor as an asset to the PDP and a leader who has etched his name in glory given his performance as chief executive of the oil-rich state.

Lamido who stated spoke to Vanguard in Abuja, blamed unnamed persons close to the governor for fuelling issues Wike has been responding to recently, stressing that the party must rescue the Rivers state governor and preserve him for the future.

“Wike is a huge treasure for the PDP and one of the best materials. If we win (in 2023), he is the natural heir to the throne because he has the quality, the aura, the charm, the charisma and the age. I have been saying this: PDP is a family. There was a primary election and there were expectations but some of them were not met. So, it is natural for one to react,” he told Vanguard.

“I can understand that. Governor Wike is somebody who is very forceful, who has done so well as a governor of PDP in his own state and who has been very supportive of the PDP. But again, he was made by the PDP. He is somebody we must make sure we preserve and we must rescue him from his own anger.”

According to the former Foreign Affairs Minister, whatever support Wike gives to PDP today is the party’s right, adding that “it is the party that made him” and not the other way round.

He continued: “Whatever support he is giving to PDP is PDP’s right because a son does not say ‘I am doing this for my father.’ The party that made him is like a father.”