Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has held consultation Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to seek his advice on his presidential bid.

Fayemi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), met with Akeredolu at the exco chambers of the governor’s office in Ondo on Tuesday.

Richard Olatunde, chief press secretary to Akeredolu, quoted Fayemi as saying that he was in the state to consult with the governor ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

“Governor Fayemi said he was in the state for consultation ahead of the APC presidential primary election, stressing that the move is about making fundamental changes in the lives of the people,” Olatunde said.

“Dr. Fayemi said he has the courage, knowledge, capacity, competence, experience and the Omoluabi virtues to drive the country in the right direction and bring the desired development in the country.

“The NGF chair equally solicited the prayers and support of all for his ambition, saying the project is a collective one.

“While saying that national cohesion is being challenged in the country, Governor Fayemi promised to engender national unity that everybody is yearning for

Fayemi is yet to officially declare his interest for president, but is widely believed to be interested in the race.