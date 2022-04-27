NDLEA writes APC, wants to test aspirants for drugs before primaries

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has written to the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, requesting that officials of the agency be given access to conduct drugs integrity tests for politicians seeking political offices in the country.

Buba Marwa, chairman and chief executive of the NDLEA who who wrote the letter said when it is the turn of PDP and other parties, to conduct party primaries, he would also write their national chairmen to request that operatives of NDLEA be allowed to conduct drugs integrity tests on politicians aspiring for higher offices.

The NDLEA boss disclosed the development while speaking during the 1st quarter award ceremony of the agency in Abuja.

He explained that the drugs test is necessary to ensure that politicians vested with important national offices o not used budgetary allocations to go and buy cocaine or Methamphetamine instead of providing needed services for the masses.