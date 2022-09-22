2023: Alimodu Sheriff visits OBJ, Vows To Work For Tinubu

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State and one time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has drummed up support for the political aspiration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sheriff made his plan to support the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate known when he paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence.

The former Borno governor during the meeting, explained that he was all out to work for the electoral success of his new Party,the APC in the forthcoming election.

He also explained that if Nigeria were to be a company, Chief Obasanjo would have been its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The former governor who went into closed door meeting with the former President, later spoke with journalists, saying he was on a private visit to former President Obasanjo who he described as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria.

He said “this is purely a private visit, you know Baba (Obasanjo) is an elder state man. If Nigeria is a company, Baba Obasanjo is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, I came for consultation and have a private chat with baba.

“If Nigeria is a company, baba is the Chairman, I’m the younger one, so from time to time, I must come and greet my father, discuss with him, privately and go back”.

Asked if his discussion with the former President was on the Nigeria project, the APC chieftain said “I didn’t say that, it is a private visit”.

Asked again on his view on 2023, Sheriff jokingly told the journalists “Your view is my view, what is your view? What is my view? I want my party (APC) to win” apparently drumming support for the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking on his advice for Nigerians, Sheriff said “You journalists are in a better, informed position to advise the politicians than us”.

Sheriff is Borno State’s first governor to serve two consecutive terms (2003–2011).Though, he was a member of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) but he would later join the All Progressives Congress becoming a founding member of that party.

In 2014, Sheriff switched affiliation to the People’s Democratic Party and acted as the National Working Committee chair from 16 February 2016 until the Supreme Court removed him and replaced by Ahmed Makarfi. He however on 26 April 2018 defected back to All Progressives Congress.