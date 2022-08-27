Why we celebrate Owa Festival annually - Owarisa Obokun of Ilowa-Ijesa

The Owarisa Obokun, Ilowa-Ijesa, Oba Adebukola Alli on Friday disclosed that the reason behind the celebration of Owa Festival annually is to commemorate the reign of Owa Ajibogun who was the progenitor of Ilowa, the cradle of Ijesas.

Recall that Owa Ajibogun, who was the founder of Ilowa-Ijesa, was the first Owa that reigned, died and was buried in Ilowa.

The monarch who spoke through one of his high chiefs, Chief Festus Odunayo Ojo, Lejoka of Ilowa said the festival which is celebrated every 27th day of August has its roots in the commemoration of the historical cognizance of the Ilowa-Ijesa.

According to him, “it is important to remember the tradition and the culture of Ilowa-Ijesa and Ijesa generally. Many people know that Ilowa is the cradle of the Ijesa.

“The Yoruba axiom says, when a child forgets his home, he leaves himself to suffer. We should always remember and keep our origin in mind. This year’s Festival is focused on promoting homecoming of indigent members of the town.”

He thereafter enjoined indigent members of the town in diaspora to take the opportunity of the Festival to come around.

“I appeal to them to join the town during the time of festivities. Our home is our home.”