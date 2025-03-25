10,000 Indians took over Nigerians’ jobs, PENGASSAN says; vows to go on strike 

The President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), who is also the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, warned of an imminent strike in the oil and gas industry to both the Nigerian government and Sterling Oil Energy Exploration and Production Company (popularly known as SIPCO).

He expressed fears over the massive employment of Indian expatriates in positions that ought to go to Nigerians, decrying the silent complicity of government institutions in the ongoing violations. Osifo, while addressing journalists in Abuja last week, voiced frustration over the company’s flagrant abuse and total disregard for Nigerian labour laws and regulations.

Osifo noted that Sterling Oil Energy Exploration and Production Company has, for years, been employing thousands of Indian expatriates in infraction of Nigerian labour laws and industry regulations. While international oil companies (IOCs) and indigenous producers comply with legal expatriate quotas, Sterling Oil has flagrantly disregarded these laws and has continued to operate with impunity.

“Currently, over 10,000 Indian nationals are occupying jobs that belong to Nigerians, ranging from middle to low-level roles such as welding, gatekeeping, cooking, and panel operations. This is happening at a time when millions of Nigerian youths remain unemployed, struggling daily to find opportunities in their own country. The situation is worsening, as every Tuesday, between 200 and 500 more Indian workers arrive in Nigeria. We are asking: Who is enabling this? Why are the Federal government authorities silent? Who is behind Sterling’s audacity to violate our laws with impunity?”

“Sterling oil’s management cannot be bigger than Nigeria. If IOCs like Chevron, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Oando, and Shell abide by our regulations and respect Nigerian laws, why should Sterling oil be an exception? We will not allow this exploitation to continue. Nigeria is a sovereign nation with clear labour laws, and we will ensure that these laws are respected,” he said.

He said if the government previously feigned ignorance, they can no longer do so. “We have brought this issue to the fore. The Minister of Interior has responded. The NCDMB has responded. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has invited us for discussions. Sterling must do what is right, and we are dedicated to this struggle. We believe in it, and we will see it through to the end.

” If nothing is done, we will declare a nationwide strike. Remember, in the upstream operations of the oil and gas industry, 90% of those manning operations are our members. By the time we withdraw them, the entire upstream sector will be grounded.

“The government must choose: Will they stand with Nigerians and enforce Nigerian laws, or will they stand with Indians and Sterling?

“We have evidence and facts regarding what Sterling is doing in Nigeria. It is not our job to track down those giving them the audacity to violate the law, but it is our responsibility to push them to do what is right. We will hold them accountable.

Advertisement

“The silence of the Nigerian government on this issue is unacceptable. The Minister of Interior has responded. The NCDMB has responded. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has invited us for discussions. We will be at that meeting to demand full compliance from Sterling.

“We are fully committed to this struggle and will not back down until Sterling does what is right. If necessary, we will mobilise for a nationwide strike to defend the dignity of Nigerian workers and uphold the sovereignty of our nation.”