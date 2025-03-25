Connect with us

Han Jong-Hee, Samsung co-CEO dies of cardiac arrest at 63

Published

2 hours ago

on

Han Jong-Hee, Samsung co-CEO dies of cardiac arrest at 63

Han Jong-Hee, Samsung Electronics co-CEO has died from cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the South Korean tech giant. He was 63.

Born in 1962, Han had overseen Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses since 2022, according to the company.

He was named Samsung Electronics vice chairman and co-CEO in 2022. Han’s co-CEO, Jun Young-Hyun, heads its semiconductor business.

In an internal message Samsung paid tribute to Han, saying he had dedicated more than 37 years of his life to leading Samsung’s TV business to become a global leader. As the head of its electronics and appliances businesses, he also contributed to the company’s growth amid a “challenging business environment.”

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the message said.

No announcement has been made about Han’s successor, the spokesperson told CNN.

CNN reports that during an annual meeting with investors last week, which he chaired, Han apologized for the performance of Samsung stock and warned of a difficult 2025 because of uncertainties around the economic policies of major economies, according to Reuters.

He added that Samsung would seek “meaningful” mergers and acquisitions deals this year to support the company’s growth.

“There are some difficulties in doing semiconductor M&As due to regulatory issues and various national interests, but we’re determined to produce some tangible results this year,” he was quoted as saying.

Han joined the company in 1988 after earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Inha University. Prior to running Samsung’s electronics and devices division, he was in charge of the display operation.

