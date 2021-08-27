Zenith Bank Plc has proposed to pay the total sum of N9.42 billion as interim dividends to its shareholders for the half year period ended 30th of June, 2021.

The company is expected to pay an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share on all the outstanding 31,396,493,786 ordinary shares of the company, amounting to N9.42 billion, a notice uploaded on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) today, and signed by the company’s secretary, Michael Osilama Etu, said.

The interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 20th of September, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax. Other pre-requisite conditions for payment are;

Only shareholders, whose names appear in the registrar of members as at the close of business on 10th of September, 2021 will be considered.

Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Veritas Registrar Limited) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

To facilitate the payment, the financial giant noted that its register of shareholders will be closed on 13th of September, 2021.

Zenith had declared a half year profit of N106.12 billion in HY 2021, indicating a slight increase of about 2.2% YoY.