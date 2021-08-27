BY EMEKA EJERE

A yet-to-be-identified helicopter has reportedly shot at a local passenger boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny in Rivers State, with many passengers feared killed.

According to The Punch, an eye witnesses at the Bonny-Nembe waterside where the boat took off from in Port Harcourt, told newsmen that there were casualties.

The boat which departed Bonny through Treasure Island area was said to be conveying many passengers and foodstuffs.

However, the number of casualties cannot be ascertained as at press time as details of the incident are still sketchy.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said, “We can’t verify the report now but we are working on it”.