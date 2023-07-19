Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Tuesday, played host to the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria’s biggest lenders, who came on a courtesy visit.

Mr. Onyeagwu came with a team of the bank’s senior management staff, including Adaobi Nwapa, an executive director.

Onyeagwu congratulated Dr. Otti, on his electoral victory, successful swearing in and assumption of office, while also expressing confidence in his capacity to lead Abia to meaningful development.

He assured the Governor that Zenith Bank is willing to partner with the government, especially in the area of project financing, support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate social investment, to ensure that the vision he has for Abia is realised.

Governor Otti, who received the bank chief in his country home in Isialangwa, thanked Onyeagwu and his team for visiting and expressed delight at the offer of partnership with the bank.

He told the visiting bankers that Abia was ready and open for business more than ever and would be glad to welcome an opportunity for partnership in the interest of the state and its people.