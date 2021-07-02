OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Zenith Bank, has emerged as the best lender in the West African sub-region, according to data released by the Banker Magazine, a subsidiary of the Financial Times Group.

The report published in the July edition of the magazine, also ranked Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank as second and third banks in the sub-region, respectively.

However, although Zenith Bank took top spot in Nigerian and West Africa, it sat at the number 12 spot in Africa with GTBank following at number 17 and Access Bank closely on the 18th spot.

The report ranked Standard Bank Group, a South African bank, as the best bank in Africa with FirstRand and Absa Group, both South African banks claiming second and third spots respectively.

Other Nigerian banks on this list are the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Bank which placed 21st and 25th spots respectively on the overall African list, to make up the top five banks in Nigeria.

Elsewhere on the globe, the report ranked ICBC, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China, all Chinese banks as the top four banks in the world, with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup all US banks filling the fifth to eighth position