The United Bank of Africa (UBA) says it plans to increase its consumer lending portfolio from 10 per cent to about 25 per cent.

This, the bank said, would be a much-needed catalyst to inclusive economic growth.

The bank’s Group Head Consumer Lending Mr. Anant Rao, said this yesterday, during a virtual media parley where he spoke on the theme: ‘Stimulating Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Impacting People’s Lives.’

He also revealed the bank’s re-launch of its ‘Click Credit’ with a new feature which enables customers access loans in 3 minutes.

On plans to increase its consumer lending, Rao said: “Our guiding principle, I just want to stress, is that we have a customer first philosophy which drives what we do in UBA.”